Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

