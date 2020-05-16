Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $2,058,000.

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

