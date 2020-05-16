Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.17 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 541,000 shares of company stock worth $11,590,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.