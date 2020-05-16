Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

