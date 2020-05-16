Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MESO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.53. Mesoblast limited has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

