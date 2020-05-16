Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,384.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,382.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,753.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

