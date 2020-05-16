Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,726 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

CTL stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

