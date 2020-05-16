Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $303.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

