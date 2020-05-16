Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIV. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FIV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

