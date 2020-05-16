WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $11.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bolduc acquired 46,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,464.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

