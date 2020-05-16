White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Stock Price Down 22.2%

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) was down 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 244,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 79,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

