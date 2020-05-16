Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,617 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE G opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

