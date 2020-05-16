Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

