Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 18.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

