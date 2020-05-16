Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,396,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.