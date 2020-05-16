Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,221,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.