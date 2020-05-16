Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,169 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

