Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.