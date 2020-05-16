Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

