Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

