Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger stock opened at $278.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.81 and its 200 day moving average is $300.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

