Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.