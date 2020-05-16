Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Charles Enea Cattaneo Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Charles Enea Cattaneo acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,785.32).

WSG stock opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.61. Westminster Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.20.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

