Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 19.2%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 156,033 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 53,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14.

About Western Resources (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

