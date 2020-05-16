Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.75. Welltower posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after acquiring an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.