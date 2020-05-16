Wedbush Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,354. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

