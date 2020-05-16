WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $56,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

