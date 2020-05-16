Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $2,292,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 88.4% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 26,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 144,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.