Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

