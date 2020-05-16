Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

