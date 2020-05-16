Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

