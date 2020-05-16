W Robert Nichols III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Robert Nichols III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hilltop alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00.

Hilltop stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.