VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.77. VOXX International has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 726,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,825. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

