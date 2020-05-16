Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases 1,218 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

