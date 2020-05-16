VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 521,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VNRX stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. VolitionRX has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

