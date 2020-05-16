Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.87. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 7,657,900 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.67%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

