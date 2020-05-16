Vista Outdoor Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

VSTO stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $428.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

