Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,560 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.