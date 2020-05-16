Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.62 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

