Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fayerweather Charles lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 8,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

