Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

NYSE CSL opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

