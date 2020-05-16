Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.10.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

