Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a news impact score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

