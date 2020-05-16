Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.