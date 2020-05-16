Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.