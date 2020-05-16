Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

