Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

