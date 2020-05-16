Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 84,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

