Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Vereit posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of VER stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 164.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Vereit by 86.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $110,009,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $82,566,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

