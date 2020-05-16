Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.55. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 82,619 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

